Pacific Little League presents Dick Harsin with Lifetime Achievement Award

Pacific Little League has honored Dick Harsin with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary service.
The owner of Lynnwood-based Harsin Advanced Tax Planning, Harsin has dedicated 14 years as the league’s minor division coordinator and 14 years as a minor division manager, serving a total of 23 years managing the minor division (ages 9-11).
“His unwavering commitment and passion have significantly shaped our community,” the league said in announcing the award.
Beyond his contributions to Pacific Little League, Harsin serves as a board member of Clothes for Kids and is the president-elect of the Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club.
