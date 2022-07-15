Pacific Little League softball all stars to play for state championship Friday

The Pacific Little League Softball all star team notched another victory at the state Little League tournament, defeating Magnolia 3-0 Thursday. The win puts Pacific into the Friday championship vs. Issaquah.

According to team manager George Marsh, because it is a double-elimination tournament, Pacific will have to beat Issaquah in back-to-back games to win the tournament. The team accomplished the same feat to win the district tourney in late June, beating Mill Creek 4-3 and 6-4 in back-to-back contests, Marsh said.

The winner of Friday’s championship goes to the Little League softball regionals in San Bernardino, California.

Pacific lost its first-round game to Issaquah, 5-1, last weekend. The team has avoided elimination by winning all of its games so far, setting up the rematch

The first game is at 5 p.m. Friday in Des Moines. If Pacific is victorious, the second game vs. Issaquah will be at 7:30 p.m.