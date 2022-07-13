Pacific Little League softball team keeps winning in state tournament

The Pacific Little League Softball all star team continued its winning ways at the state Little League tournament, defeating East County 20-1 Tuesday night in a game that ended after three innings.

Pacific qualified for the state Little League tournament in Des Moines after winning the All Star District Tournament at Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett in late June. The goal, said manager George Marsh, is to play in the state championship Friday night, where a victory would send Pacific to the Little League softball regionals in San Bernardino, California.

The road to Friday night’s championship isn’t an easy one. Because Pacific lost its first-round game to Issaquah, 5-1, the team is in a “win or go home situation” every night, Marsh said. One loss, and the season is over.

The team was scheduled to play again at 5 p.m. Wednesday vs. Seattle Central LL.

Pacific Little League includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood.