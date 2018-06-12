Pacific Little League teams find success in post-season tournaments

1 of 2

Pacific Little League announced results for its Major League teams (ages 10-12) competing in post-season Little League baseball tournaments last weekend against 14 other area leagues.

Pacific’s Point B took 1st place at the Tournament of Champions in Mukliteo. Windermere grabbed the top spot and Harbor Square secured 2nd place in the Alderwood Wood Bat tournament. Reece Homes took home the bronze at the wood bat and Lynnwood Grocery Outlet place 2nd in the JKA tournament in Everett.

Pacific’s regular season play has been completed, and All Star practice has started in preparation for the district championships held at Phil Johnson fields in Everett beginning June 23.

Summer ball registration is now open for kids who want to play baseball this summer. For more information, visit the Pacific Little League website at www.pacificlittleleague.com.