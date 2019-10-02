Pacific Northwest College Admission Counseling fair for all students at Lynnwood HS Oct. 8

Lynnwood High School is hosting the first Pacific Northwest Association for College Admission Counseling (PNACAC) Snohomish County Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Approximately 70 in- and out-of-state colleges and universities will be in attendance.

There will be two sessions: Morning session, 9-11 a.m. and evening session, 6-8 p.m. Both sessions will be in the main gym.

The fair is free to all area high school students and their families.

Students are welcome to attend the morning session with their class or with permission from their teacher. Families are welcome to attend whichever session works best for them.

Students are encouraged to ask representatives what they are interested in and what programs there may be for their specific interests. Students can also learn about institution-specific financial aid opportunities.

This opportunity allows students to meet face-to-face with admission representatives to access valuable information.