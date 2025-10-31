Paid Family & Medical Leave premium rate increases to 1.13% in 2026 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Premium rates for Washington’s Paid Family & Medical Leave program will increase to 1.13% starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Washington State Employment Security Department said.

So far in 2025, more than 218,000 individuals have claimed paid leave benefits, totaling more than $1.76 billion.

Employers will pay 28.57% of the total premium and employees will pay 71.43%.

The program is funded by premiums collected from employees and employers in Washington state. By law, the Employment Security Department recalculates the premium rate annually in October based on program usage and premiums collected the previous year.

Businesses classified by ESD as having fewer than 50 employees are not required to pay the employer portion of the premium, unless they opt to do so. However, they must still collect the employee premium or pay employees’ premiums on their behalf.