Paint and Sip at The Rec Room Bar and Grill Oct. 5

The Rec Room Bar and Grill and owner of Pretty in Paint Tina Walter are hosting a paint and pallet event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 7-10 p.m. where attendees can unwind and enjoy their favorite food and beverage while they get creative.

Attendees will be painting homemade 14-by-16-inch pre-stained wood pallets. Everything needed to create the perfect masterpiece will be provided, including aprons if wanted.

Personal instructions will be given by Tina, however, freedom of creativity is always encouraged.

The cost of the event is $45 per person and is only open to persons 21 years or older. Food and beverages are not included in the event price but will be available for purchase at The Rec Room.

Click here to purchase tickets. Spots are limited.

Contact Tina with any questions at prettyinpaint18@gmail.com.

The Rec Room Bar and Grill is located at 14920 Highway 99 Suite 130 in Lynnwood.