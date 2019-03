The Knights of Columbus is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday, March 10 for We All Belong, the South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter

Breakfast will be served at Holy Rosary Church Parish Hall at 8:45 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 9 and under.

Holy Rosary is located at 630 7th Ave. N.,

Edmonds.