Papa John’s hosting fundraiser to support Special Olympics through July 6

Special Olympics Washington and Papa John’s is encouraging hungry pizza lovers to eat a pizza and support Special Olympics now through July 6.

When customers place an online order with Papa John’s using the special promo code SOWA, the order will be discounted 20 percent from the regular menu price, and 20 percent of the order total will be donated to Special Olympic Washington.

The promotion is good at all Washington state Papa John’s locations, including the Mountlake Terrace location at 22803 44th Ave. W. and the Lynnwood location at 4400 168th St. S.W.

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will take place July 1-6 at locations throughout King County. More than 4,000 athletes and coaches representing 50 state programs and the District of Columbia will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. The games Opening Ceremonies are on July 1, 12:30 p.m., at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

–By Doug Petrowski