Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament fundraier set for July 23 in Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament Friday, July 23.

​The shot-gun scramble golf tournament starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course. Win the hole-in-one contest and take home a new Leus NX courtesy of Lexus of Seattle.

Tournament proceeds support the Recreation Benefit Fund, which provides financial support for children 17 years and younger, adults age 62 or older, and disabled adults who wish to participate in City of Lynnwood recreation activities.

You can learn more and register here.