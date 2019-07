Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation and Lynnwood Rotary are jointly presenting the 2019 Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament at Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course, Friday, Aug. 2.

Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. start.

Cost is $95 per golfer, which includes lunch and golf cart. Register before July 19 and save.

Register online at lynnwoodparksfoundation.org Proceeds benefit selected area non-profits.

Par 4