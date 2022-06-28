Par 4 Kids golf tournament July 22 to support Lynnwood Recreation Benefit Fund

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Parks Foundation are partnering to present the Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament Friday, July 22 to benefit the City of Lynnwood Recreation Benefit Fund.

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Benefit Fund is a financial assistance program funded by the city, local businesses and other organizations. The fund provides financial support for children 17 years and younger and for disabled adults who reside in Lynnwood. Since 2010, the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation has contributed over $75,000 that was raised during the Par 4 Kids tournament.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. July 22 at Lynnwood Golf Course. Register online at lynnwoodparksfoundation.org.