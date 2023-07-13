Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament July 28 fundraiser to benefit Lynnwood recreation scholarship fund

A full day of golfing fun and competition will be hosted by the Lynnwood Parks Foundation and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce at the Par 4 Kids Golf Tournament on July 28. The goal is to to help raise funds and awareness about the Lynnwood Recreation Benefit Fund, which provides recreation scholarships for low-income youth, seniors and disabled adults.

Golf tournament participants will enjoy breakfast courtesy of Chef Dane Catering and lunch provided by Chick-fil-A. Golfers will also receive a t-shirt and a swag bag filled with goodies from participating vendors and event sponsors. The event will feature live music, a variety of raffle prizes and a silent auction.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. tee time. The event will be at the City of Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course, 20200 68th Ave. W.

More information, such as prices, a list of raffle items and registration instructions can be found here.