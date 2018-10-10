Parent information night Nov. 13 on ESD gifted/highly capable program

The Edmonds School District is holding a parent information night Tuesday, Nov. 13 on its program for gifted/highly capable students.

The information night is at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Terrace Park Elementary.

Testing for the K-12 Highly Capable Program begins in December and referrals are due before Nov. 30, 2018.

According to the National Association for Gifted Children: “Children are gifted when their ability is significantly above the norm for their age. Giftedness may manifest in one or more domains such as; intellectual, creative, artistic, leadership, or in a specific academic field such as language arts, mathematics or science.”

Referral packets are available through each family’s local school, the school district office and on the District website: http://bit.ly/ESDhighlycapable.

The testing schedule is as follows:

Grades kindergarten through 4th grade:

Terrace Park – 5409 228th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace

Grades K-1 Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 – 8:30-11:45 a.m.

Grades 2-4 Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 – 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Grades 5-7

Edmonds School District Offices – 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 – 8:30-11 a.m.

For more information, email the Highly Capable Program Specialist or call 425-431-7157.