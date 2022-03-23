Parents of students attending school at Woodway Campus alerted to threats of violence Wednesday

Parents of students attending school at the Edmonds School District’s Woodway Campus — which includes Scriber Lake High School, Edmonds Heights K-12, VOICE and Work Experience — received an email Tuesday afternoon alerting them to a message discovered on a Scriber Lake bathroom wall that threatened violence.

In her message to families, Scriber Lake Principal Andrea Hillman said the Edmonds Police Department was aware of the threat and officers responded to the campus Tuesday afternoon. “Out of an abundance of caution,” staff planned to conduct a belongings check as Scriber Lake students arrived at school Wednesday, she said.

Here’s the entire email: