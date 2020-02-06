Parking lot shifts continue at Lynnwood Transit Center

As part of construction for the Lynnwood Link light rail station, parking lot shifts are continuing at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

Sections of parking were closed for construction of the Lynnwood City Center light rail station and temporary replacement parking was opened. Fence lines will continue to shift to safely accommodate the necessary construction work, but will generally stay within the boundaries on the map. The same number of spaces will be opened as others are closed to maintain a minimum of 1,368 parking spaces at the transit center.

This phase of parking shifts will last approximately 12 to 14 months.

Phased changes to parking at Lynnwood Transit Center will continue until the new 1,500 stall parking garage opens (scheduled for 2022). Community members are able to sign up for construction alerts or find news and updates on the project site.

Nearby Park & Ride facilities that are currently under-utilized include the Edmonds Park & Ride, or the temporary lot located at 23120 56th Ave. W., in Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about construction, contact community outreach specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300. For after-hours construction information, call 888-298-2395.