Parking lot shifts planned at Lynnwood Transit Center in early January

Customers parking at the Lynnwood Transit Center Park and Ride should expect to see parking spaces closed and a new temporary lot opened as early as Jan. 3, 2020.

In preparation for the arrival of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension in 2024, sections of parking will be closed for construction of the Lynnwood City Center light rail. In this phase, 178 spaces will be closed, while 183 spaces will remain opened. This change will last approximately 12-14 months.

Phased changes to parking at Lynnwood Transit Center will continue until the new parking garage opens (scheduled for 2022).

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.

For additional information, contact Sound Transit’s Community Outreach Specialist Kurt Workman at 206-370-5664 or .