Partial skull found at Scriber Lake Park; officials working on ID

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released information about a partial skull that had been found at Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake Park March 24.

Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office Operations Manager Nicole Krueger said that an unhoused man found the skeletonized cranium – the part of the skull that encloses the brain – and brought it to the attention of police. No other remains related to the cranium have been located.

Examiners have released a forensic artist’s interpretation of what the individual could have looked like. They estimate that the cranium belongs to a Black male over the age of 25 who has been dead for at least one year.

DNA will be uploaded to a police database, CODIS, in hopes of identifying the remains. Should that fail, Krueger says the medical examiner’s office will pursue genetic genealogy.

Those with information are asked to call the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office at 425-438-6200.