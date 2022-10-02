Participants get a kick out of Edmonds Schools Foundation fundraiser

Nearly 1,200 kids and adults gathered at College Place Middle School School Saturday morning for the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and its inaugural Futsal Tournament.

Approximately 1,100 runners and 90 futsal players — a game like soccer, only with fewer players — participated Saturday morning. All funds raised from the run and tournament go directly to support district schools and programs.

–Photos by Lauren Reichenbach