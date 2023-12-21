Pasado’s Safe Haven’s adoptable dogs need your help

Pasado’s Safe Haven needs your help getting word out this holiday season that their rescue dogs are available and ready to find their furrever home to make room for new rescues.

With the reduced adoption fees extending through the end of the year, there’s no better time to give these pups the home they’ve been looking for (some have been looking for homes for years). We would love your help sharing this news with your viewers on behalf of the animals.

• Feline Friends at $25

• Canine Companions at $50

Pasado’s Safe Haven, located in Sultan, is on a mission to make room for additional rescued animals, as their shelter remains at full capacity. By choosing to adopt through Pasado’s, not only can adopters gain a loyal companion, but they can also contribute to the larger cause of saving additional lives.

To learn more about Pasado’s and their adoptable dogs, click here. Additional images or videos are available; visit www.pasadosafehaven.org or call 360-793-9393.