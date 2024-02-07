Pasta lunch and art for kids at Nordstrom Feb. 10

Kids are invited to spend the month of love celebrating with heart-shaped pasta art at Nordstrom Saturday, Feb. 10. The craft event will be held from noon-2 p.m. at the Alderwood Mall Nordstrom, located at 3200 184th St. SW.
Kids will create their own meal with Barilla heart-shaped pasta, and make a Valentine’s Day craft. The restaurant menu will be offered at 20% off for adults dining during the event.
Participation costs $20 per child, which includes a kids’ pasta meal, beverage and craft supplies. A reservation can be made on the Nordstrom website here.
