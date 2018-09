YWCA Pathways for Women shelter in Lynnwood is in need of gently used household items including dishes, glassware, silverware, baking dishes, towels and twin and full-size bedding, along with laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

Donations can be taken to the shelter at 6027 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, 425-774-9843.