Pathways for Women shelter seeks donations of linens, other items

YWCA Pathways for Women shelter in Lynnwood needs gently used linens, especially twin/full sheets and mattress covers, new pillows, towels and rugs. Also especially needed are items such as hair combs/brushes, full size bottles of shampoo/conditioner/body wash along with brooms, mops and laundry detergent.

These donations allow the shelter to direct more funds in direct support of clients. Grocery and gas cards are always appreciated too.

Donations can be taken to the shelter on weekdays at 6027 208th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 1-4:30 p.m.

Call 427-774-9843 or text 425-361-8402 for more information.