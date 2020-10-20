Patricia ‘Pat’ Whisenhunt: Never-ending compassion, love and willingness to help others

Patricia “Pat” Ann Whisenhunt, 72, of Edmonds, WA passed away October 4, 2020. She was born in Tacoma, WA to Robert Ernest Smith and Brookie Mae Warren.

Pat attended Seattle Bible Training School and later built a career as a buyer for several manufacturing companies.

Pat had one son, Michael Whisenhunt (Margo) and two grandchildren. She lived her life for her son and her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Pat enjoyed visits with her sister, Susan (Paulette), going to bible study or being a home with her niece Kristin and her great-nephew William with whom she lived.

Pat will always be remembered for her never-ending compassion, love and willingness to help others.

Pat made sure to hold family and friends, both old and new, close to heart.

Some of Pat’s favorite past times included, going to church, following politics and watching the Seahawks. She was an excellent cook and a movie aficionado.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bookie. She is survived by her sister Susan (Paulette) Sigo, son Michael Whisenhunt (Margo), her two cherished grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com .