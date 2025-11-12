Paul C. Sorensen: Edmonds native had a lifelong career with Ewing Electric

Paul Christian Sorensen

May 20, 1940 – October 27, 2025

Paul C. Sorensen passed from this life on October 27, 2025, surrounded by family. He was a life-long Edmonds resident. He was the son of Roy P. Sorensen and Emma Jane (Yost) Sorensen, both from families that were among the first to settle in the Edmonds area.

Paul graduated from Edmonds High School in 1958. One of his proudest achievements during high school was being part of a ski team that won the Wenatchee Invitationals his senior year. During this time Paul also began a lifetime of hunting adventures as he enjoyed many trips with friends and family members. He spent two memorable summers in Alaska working in a fish cannery. Shortly after high school Paul started his apprenticeship as an electrician and his life-long career with family-owned business Ewing Electric.

Paul married Carole (Jenkins) in April of 1960. Together they welcomed two children, Kristine and Erik. As a family, winter weekends were spent at their Tye River cabin and skiing at Stevens Pass, where Paul taught skiing for the Edmonds School District for many years. He was especially known for his skill in teaching the racing classes. Summers were spent on Lopez Island where they crabbed, fished, dug clams and savored beach life. Their homes in Edmonds were the sites of numerous family celebrations and summertime fun in the pool.

Paul married again in 1978 to Donna (Shipton). Together, Paul and Donna focused on running their second-generation electrical contracting business Ewing Electric, with partner Sam Ewing Jr. Paul became heavily involved with Cascade Chapter NECA (National Electrical Contractor’s Association), eventually serving as chapter Governor for 12 years. Paul was also instrumental in the development of Washington State’s NJATC (Northwest Joint Apprentice Training Committee) for electrical apprenticeships.

When not working, Paul and Donna enjoyed spending time at their Lake Chelan home – Paul’s eyes twinkling and his smile mischievous when racing his fast boat through the water! They took adventures in their motor home, family vacations, and attended many NECA conferences with good friends all over the country.

After Donna’s death in 2014, Paul spent winters in Southern California and summers in Chelan. His friends in the Morning Sun Estates community offered up great support and many memorable events. Paul loved offering rides in his 4-wheeler to anyone needing a lift up or down the hill – especially his grandchildren.

Paul was known for being kind, fair and wise. He deeply loved his family and cherished his good friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents and his second wife Donna. He is survived by his two children, Kristine and Erik (Dawn); first wife Carole (Jenkins) Lowell; his two sisters Robin (Jim) and Ann (Bud). He leaves behind three grandchildren, and an extensive extended family.

A Celebration of Life for Paul Sorensen will be held on December 28th at 11am at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (220 Railroad Ave Edmonds, WA 98020). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations for the Edmonds Food Bank.