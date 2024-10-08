Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announces $5M in funding for programs empowering young leaders

The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced it is providing up to $5 million in funding to support new and existing youth development programs focused on leadership training, civic engagement and/or organizing.

The program will include individual multi-year grant awards up to $500,000. Qualifying organizations are encouraged to submit a letter of interest by Nov. 7, 2024; a subset will be invited to submit a full proposal following letter of interest review. As noted on the foundation’s request for proposals (RFP) web page, programs must serve young people between the ages of 13-18; and focus on developing leadership skills, creating civic engagement, and/or building networks around areas of interest.

According to a press release, the initiative recognizes the importance of youth to Washington state’s future. More than 22% of the state’s population is under age 19 and their influence is gaining strength. Analysts predict Gen Z could be the most influential generational cohort in history – and will heavily shape policies around economics, the environment and society.

“Youth are paying attention to issues that are impacting them, as well as their communities,” said Anh Nguyen, director of arts, youth and community for the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. “We need to invest in more opportunities for young people to cultivate their purpose and passions and apply critical thinking as they advocate for lasting change.

“In addition to resources, knowledge, and skills to devise solutions, youth also need to have a seat at the table — not just opportunities to participate and offer perspective, but also chances to be decision-makers,” she added.

The RFP prioritizes elements such as demonstrated community need, baseline data from which to measure and analyze program impact, and robust community partnerships.

“Research shows that when youth are activated around their interests and passions, they gain the confidence and tools needed to engage with each other and the world,” said Nguyen. “We’re eager to partner with organizations and young people working to make a difference in our own backyard. Together we will mobilize young leaders to help create a better future for us all.”

An informational webinar will be hosted by the foundation on Thursday, Oct. 10. Interested parties must register at this link and are encouraged to submit questions in advance using this form. For more information and details on the Youth RFP, visit the web page.