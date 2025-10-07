Paula Sue Erickson: She loved her family and being a grandma

Paula Sue Erickson

In memory of my friend, Paula Sue Erickson

Paula and I met as employees at the Aurora Antique Pavilion in Edmonds.

We became close friends.

Paula was pretty, blonde, petite, smart, funny and soft spoken.

She owned a jewelry business and gift shops.

She moved to the Tri-Cities area to be close to family.

Over the years we kept in touch.

Over time her memory started to fail.

Recently our friend Wendy texted to break the news of Paula’s quiet passing.

Paula LOVED: the color pink, red in the kitchen, fine antiques and jewelry, CUTE clothes, red Go Go boots, color co-ordinated food and pretty hors d’oeuvres, planting bulbs in antique containers, flowers, decorating for holidays and wine.

She especially loved her family and being a grandma.

I am so sad… I miss her so much.

— Nina Quinn