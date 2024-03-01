PAWS ‘Caring Creatures’ kids event March 7

Local animal welfare nonprofit PAWS is hosting an in-person program touring the “wild side” of animals and how to care for wildlife. The event, recommended for ages 5-7, will be hosted from 4-5:30 p.m. at PAWS Lynnwood, 15305 44th Ave. W.

The workshop will contain activities and stories focused on teaching kids about the uniqueness of every animal. Participants will be encouraged to use their own imagination to investigate what animals need. The class fulfills all the requirements for the Girl Scouts Daisy Bird Bath award.

Additionally, the $18 program fee includes one PAWS Fun Patch mailed to attendees upon completion of the project.