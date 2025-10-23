PAWS issues warning regarding glue traps

Lynnwood-based animal welfare organization PAWS is asking for the public’s help in preventing unnecessary suffering and injury to wildlife through the use of glue traps.

The year 2025 has been the worst year yet for glue trap/fly paper victims, the organization said. PAWS has seen 44 animals and counting brought into their rehabilitation centers to treat fully preventable injuries resulting from these traps. Animals caught in a glue trap experience dehydration, starvation, broken bones, skin damage and even a condition called capture myopathy — a deadly stress response from prolonged struggle.

The public can help prevent this unnecessary suffering by avoiding using glue traps and encouraging others to do the same.

If someone finds an animal stuck in a glue trap or in need of help: