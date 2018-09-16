PAWSwalk Sunday, Sept. 16 to raise money for local animals in need

PAWS is hosting its annual PAWSwalk 5K Walk and Timed Run to raise money to help dogs, cats and wild animals in need this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online registration is now closed, but Walk-up registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the event with the run beginning at 9 a.m. and walk beginning at 10 a.m. at Magnuson Park, located at 7400 Sand Point Way NE in Seattle.

For more information about the event, click here.

PAWS has locations in Seattle and Lynnwood providing shelter to local pets. The Lynnwood location also helps rehabilitate wild animals in need. To learn more about PAWS, click here.