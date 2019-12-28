Pay equity topic of Jan. 11 AAUW meeting at Edmonds Community College

Marilyn Watkins, policy director with the Economic Opportunity Institute, will talk about pay equity during the Saturday. Jan. 11 meeting of the AAUW Edmonds/SnoKing Branch. The meeting will run from 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338.

Watkins is a lifetime advocate for women’s issues – from pay equity to family and medical leave. For the last decade, she. has been leading the fight in Washington for Family and Medical Leave Insurance . She has also been key in the campaign for Paid Sick Days in Seattle. Before joining the Economic Opportunity Institute staff, Marilyn taught women’s history and researched the role of gender in American economic and political life.

After the presentation, members and friends will meet in small groups by state legislative districts to review gender policy issues for the 2020 session and sign a letter to their legislators. AAUW-Edmonds/SnoKing members reside in nine legislative districts: 1, 21, 32, 36, 38, 39, 43, 45, and 46.

AAUW released two new reports on pay equity, Limiting our Livelihood and a 2019 update of the Simple Truth.