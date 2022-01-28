PDC launches investigation into allegations that Lynnwood councilmember misappropriated campaign funds

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission last week opened a formal investigation into allegations that Lynnwood City Councilmember Joshua Binda misappropriated campaign funds.

The investigation — opened Jan. 20 — was in response to multiple complaints filed against Binda late last year after he reportedly failed “to timely and accurately report expenditure details” and spent “campaign funds for activities not directly related to candidacy.” The complaints also claimed Binda used campaign donations on haircuts, dental work, jewelry, airfare to Mexico, electronics, event tickets and rent for his apartment.

Binda is a diversity advocate who served on Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. Last year, his campaign raised more than $27,000 and he won the Nov. 2 general election with 53% of the vote against against former Lynnwood City Councilmember Lisa Utter.

Binda did not respond to multiple attempts by Lynnwood Today to contact him.

Public Disclosure Commission spokesperson Kim Bradford said formal investigations are opened in cases where the allegations or evidence require more review than the agency is able to accomplish in the first 90 days.

“A formal investigation can result in a hearing before the commission, but that would be necessary only if staff determined that violations were in dispute or were significant enough to warrant a penalty above $1,000,” she said. “We’ve also had cases that were under formal investigation and later resolved with a warning or less.”

Bradford said that Binda participated in a case status review, during which the PDC Executive Director Peter Frey Lavallee explained what a formal investigation is and how such cases can be resolved. According to Bradford, investigations can be completed in a matter of weeks or months.

“It is entirely dependent on the case,” she said.

–By Cody Sexton