Peace of Mind Brewing takes on coffee; becoming Lynnwood’s newest, largest coffeehouse

Peace of Mind Brewing on Highway 99 in Lynnwood is now Peace of Mind Brewing and Coffee, with new early morning hours powered by a full espresso menu using beans from Seattle-based Fulcrum Coffee Roasters.

As of Nov. 10, the brewery, located at 18411 Highway 99, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brandon Molina opened Peace of Mind Brewing three years ago, brewing beer alongside his son. Now Brandon’s daughter Gabrielle joined the team, a former barista of 12 years who stepped away from corporate life to bring a “thoughtful, intentional coffee program to the Lynnwood community,” according to a press release from the business.

“We built this place with our community in mind. Turning our brewery into a daytime coffeehouse felt like the natural next step,” Brandon Molina said. “This space has always had great energy, and we’re excited to open our doors earlier in the day for folks who want good coffee, a welcoming seat, and a place to slow down, be creative and feel inspired.”

The space is designed to be a community-driven, for everyone from remote workers to people looking for a space to read, create or spend time with friends.

After 2 p.m. the business remains open, selling beer until 9 p.m. during the week and until 10 p.m. weekends.

Learn more at Peace of Mind’s website or social media pages.

