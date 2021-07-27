Pedestrian access improvements scheduled near Hilltop Elementary this summer

Snohomish County Public Works has scheduled work this summer to install a new sidewalk along Damson Road near Hilltop Elementary in Lynnwood.

The project will connect sidewalk gaps along the west side of Damson Road on the opposite side of the road from Hilltop Elementary. Crews will install a concrete sidewalk north of Hilltop Fire Station at 20510 Damson Road.

Traffic impacts will be minimal and last approximately 10 days:

Beginning the first week of August, crews will work Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be single-lane closures on the two-lane street, requiring one-way traffic during construction hours with two-way traffic returning at the end of the workday day.

Pedestrian assistance through the work zone will be available during construction hours. Access to the crosswalk will be available during non-construction hours.

For more information, visit the project website at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/5836