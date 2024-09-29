Pedestrian dies after being struck on Hwy 99 near Lake Stickney Sunday morning

The Washington State Patrol said an unidentified female pedestrian died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 at Shelby Road near Lake Stickney, just north of the Lynnwood city limits.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the pedestrian was headed southbound in the left lane of Highway 99 just after 6 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle driven southbound by a 45-year-old Everett woman. Drugs or alcohol weren’t a factor in the collision, WSP said.