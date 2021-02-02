Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle near Stadium Flowers

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning while crossing Highway 99 in front of Stadium Flowers, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 9:45 a.m., Lynnwood police responded to a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision after a woman in her 20s was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 99 near 208th Street Southwest. Police spokesperson Joanna Small said the woman was about 30 feet outside of the crosswalk when she was struck. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver — a woman in her 30s — stopped after hitting the woman and cooperated with the police investigation. She was not under the influence of anything and is not facing any charges at this time, Small said.

The cities of the residence of both the driver and pedestrian weren’t immediately released.

The incident resulted in temporary closures along Highway 99, 204th Street Southwest and 208th Street Southwest.

–By Cody Sexton