Pedestrian killed in Sunday Hwy 99 crash identified as Lynnwood woman

The Washington State Patrol has identified the female pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 at Shelby Road, just north of the Lynnwood city limits.

Kaitlin Wester, 29, of Lynnwood was walking southbound in the left lane of Highway 99 just after 6 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle driven southbound by a 45-year-old Everett woman. Drugs or alcohol weren’t a factor in the collision, which is still under investigation, the patrol said.