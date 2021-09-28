Pedestrian killed while walking on Hwy 99 Sunday

A pedestrian died Sunday, Sept. 26, after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the middle of Highway 99, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The male victim — whom police estimated to be approximately 50 years old — was walking with his dog in the middle of Highway 99 near 204th Street Southwest early Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle. He was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

On Monday, the victim’s family told investigating officers that the man’s dog was later found and is unharmed.

The driver of the vehicle was not reported to have been impaired or speeding at the time of the incident. Traffic officers are still investigating the collision.

