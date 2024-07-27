Pedestrian struck while crossing Interstate 5 early Friday

A 22-year-old pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and seriously injured while attempting to cross Interstate 5 at 220th Street Southwest early Friday morning, the Washington State Patrol reported.

State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Kelsey Harding said that Liam Allen was injured around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after a semi-truck in the second lane swerved to avoid him but ended up clipping him with the truck’s trailer.

The truck driver, identified as 29-year-old Micky Phommahaxay, pulled over to the shoulder of the road and aided Allen until first responders arrived. Allen was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

While the Washington State Patrol doesn’t have information regarding why Allen was crossing the interstate, the patrol did state that he tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

Phommahaxay wasn’t impaired at the time of the accident and found not at fault, so no charges were filed against him, Harding said. However, she explained that pedestrian traffic is illegal on the freeway and that Allen is to be charged with trespassing.

— By Rick Sinnett





