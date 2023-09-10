Perfect weather and lots of smiles at Lynnwood’s annual Fair on 44th

A volunteer spins a teeny tiny umbrella decorated by some kids.
Braving the rapids of candy mountain.
Drumming lessons with a pro.
Now hiring sharks (or maybe lifeguards).
A brief respite lets these first responders soak in a little sun.
Zumba lessons
Ever wanted to use the fire hose?
South County Fire had a long line of families looking to get free helmet fittings.
A knowing glance between Sierra Club members spills that there will probably not be any leftovers.
Checking for a pulse is one of the first steps to take before performing CPR.
Community Transit showed off their new Swift Orange line.
It’s a match!
Self-defense lessons offer practical experience.
People of all ages enjoyed their turn on the bouncy slide.
Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner speaks with parents at the district booth.
The Latino Educational Training Institute was present to share their resources.
She may not be forklift certified, but all’s well that ends well.
Public Facilities District employee speaks to a busy father.
Despite his youth, it’s clear that this boy’s drumming has become second nature.
He was more interested in his new ball than the high five.
Live music is always a plus
Lynnwood City Council President Shannon Sessions volunteers with nonprofit organization Support 7.
Lynnwood Police Department gave out small, stuffed K9 units.
Kids decorate a 2×4 that will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.
One of many big vehicles for young fairgoers to be in.
One happy dancer
A busy eatery called the Dancing Kitchen.
Lynnwood’s Public Works Department gave out Madrona tree seedlings.
Cascade Bicycle Club set up a training course for young cyclists to practice on.
An abundance of chalk allows this young artist to draw to her heart’s content.
A chess game in the park during a day with perfect weather.
Lynnwood City Councilmembers Jim Smith and George Hurst watch over the council booth.
Lynnwood Parks and Recreation’s Deputy Director Sarah Olson right, and parks board member Nick Coelho asked the public for their input on the city’s parks.
Lynnwood Municipal Court Presiding Judge Valerie Bouffiou escorts her sweet pup, Hershey, around the fair.
Another year, another jubilant fair that brings in thousands.
During Saturday’s annual City of Lynnwood-sponsored Fair on 44th Saturday, children ran about 44th Avenue West, collecting candy, toys and more from many generous booths. Attendees danced, exercised and played around for hours in bright, cheery weather. Many chowed down at the too-tempting food trucks in front of Lynnwood City Hall. Others took the chance to meet their first responders and confer with city leadership.
— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
