Perfect weather and lots of smiles at Lynnwood’s annual Fair on 44th

Another year, another jubilant fair that brings in thousands.

During Saturday’s annual City of Lynnwood-sponsored Fair on 44th Saturday, children ran about 44th Avenue West, collecting candy, toys and more from many generous booths. Attendees danced, exercised and played around for hours in bright, cheery weather. Many chowed down at the too-tempting food trucks in front of Lynnwood City Hall. Others took the chance to meet their first responders and confer with city leadership.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis