Performing artists sought for 2022 Edmonds Summer Concerts in Parks series

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is accepting submissions from local and regionally-based bands and performers to perform at the 2022 Summer Concerts in the Parks series. Concerts are held mid-July through August:
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-6 p.m. at the Hazel Miller Plaza (downtown, 5th Avenue South and Maple Street): Musical duos/trio/quartets and solo performers.
- Sunday afternoons, 3-4 p.m. in City Park: Larger musical groups.
Hazel Miller Plaza and City Park are outdoor venues. The Hazel Miller Plaza has a small performance area with power. Hazel Miller performers are responsible for their own sound equipment and set up. If musicians need a canopy, they must bring their own. City Park is an outdoor venue with a covered pavilion. Sound system and technician provided.
Submit the following information by Friday, Jan. 10, 2022:
- Letter of interest with the name of group or performer, contact name, website or social media address, and contact information (phone and email)
- Promotional material (print or link address to electronic press kit)
- Music samples (List of URLs preferred. CDs should be clearly labeled)
Email to:eac@edmondswa.gov
Review of submissions begins in mid-January. Applicants will be contacted only if they are asked to be on the schedule. Selections are finalized in March. Questions? Email eac@edmondswa.gov.
More information is at www.edmondswa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=16495016&pageId=17291935
