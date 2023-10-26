Person dies following early morning dumpster accident

A person inside a trash dumpster died early Wednesday morning after the dumpster’s contents was transferred into a garbage collection truck, Lynnwood police said.

Police responded to a request for assistance around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest. The garbage collection employee stated that the incident occurred during their normal pickup route.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was removed from the truck and transported to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating although police said via X (formerly Twitter) that the incident appears to be “a tragic accident.”