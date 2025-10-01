Phil Rowley to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers Oct. 14 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcome world-renowned stillwater expert, author and fly designer Phil Rowley live via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 at the Lake Ballinger Center.

His presentation — “10 Top Mistakes for Fishing Stillwaters and the Top 10 Habits for Successful Stillwater Fishing” — will walk attendees through real-world lessons learned from decades of guiding, teaching and fishing lakes across North America. Whether you’re new to fly fishing or an experienced angler, Rowley’s insights are clear, practical and grounded in success, and will include time for questions, organizers said.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. The meeting is open to the public, and no tickets are required

.

For more information, visit olympicflyfishers.com.