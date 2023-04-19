Photo gallery: Budget cuts draw protests at Tuesday board meeting

Hundreds of parents, teachers and students gathered at the Edmonds School District’s Administrative Services Building in Lynnwood Tuesday night to let the Edmonds School Board know how they feel about $15 million in proposed budget cuts aimed at offsetting a drop in student enrollment. Watch for the complete story soon.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

