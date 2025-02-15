Picnic Point winter conservation event set for March 1

Members of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) and the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project are inviting volunteers to a winter planting event at Picnic Point Beach on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 1.

The event is open to all ages and abilities. Tools, gloves and other materials will be provided.

“We all have these special places we come to love – a favorite trail, a beach, a lake, or stream,” said OFF President, Greg Sisson. “But special places need our attention to keep them that way. Without our help, trash builds up and the ivy and blackberries take over. Graffiti starts to appear on structures and even trees. Next thing you know, it’s not a very special place anymore.”

“Cultivating native plants reduces the need for watering and artificial fertilizer,” said Helena Puche, OFF Conservation Chair. “This lowers maintenance costs as the native plants adapt to the timing of the seasons, harshness of the weather, and water availability of the particular area they evolve within. Native plants are also typically adapted to surviving local pests and, therefore, do not need chemical pesticides.”

Volunteers will plant native species such as tall Oregon grape, black twinberry, mock orange, red-flowering currant, salal, shore pine, snowberry, sword fern, and vine maple. They will also spread bark around newly planted species to retain water and prevent weeds.

“Native plants such as mock orange or black twinberry are important because they help streambank stabilization, as well as the restoration of riparian areas and moist ravines,” Puche said. “This provides habitat for fish, such as the pink salmon that are making a big comeback to Puget Sound this summer.”

“Another prime example of a native plant and its benefits is the tall Oregon grape, which feeds and shelters wildlife,” Puche said. “Its berries nourish grouse, pheasants, robins, sparrows, and other fruit eaters (frugivores), including foxes and raccoons. Painted lady butterflies, mason bees, and other invertebrates drink its flower nectar. Small animals find cover in its densely clustered leaves.”

Representatives from the Snohomish County Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, along with Picnic Point forest stewards, will be on-site throughout the event to provide support, instruction, and safety.

What to bring

Volunteers should dress for cold and wet weather, wearing long sleeves, long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Layered clothing such as fleece jackets, sweatshirts and heavy coats is recommended. Rain gear is advised if rain is in the forecast.

Hand tools and gloves will be provided, but participants may bring their own if they wish. Power tools and herbicides are not permitted. Volunteers should also bring water and a snack.

Where to meet

Picnic Point Parking Lot

7231 Picnic Point Rd.

Edmonds, WA 98036

Sign-in will take place at the west end of the parking lot near the pedestrian overpass of the BNSF railway.

Parking

Free parking is available in the park’s lot, but it may fill up on weekends and sunny days. Participants are encouraged to arrive early or carpool.

“We are so grateful for the Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and its mission of community stewardship,” Puche said. “Through their leadership and support, we are able to join our neighbors in taking an active role in the protection of local wildlife and the natural environments we all share.”

To sign up or learn more, visit the official event site.