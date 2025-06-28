‘Pigeons Are Not Pesty’ lecture from bird expert at Lynnwood Library July 10

Connie Sidles is on a mission: to dispel misinformation and negative perceptions about pigeons.

The Seattle-based master birder, educator and author will give a free multimedia presentation, “Pigeons Are Not Pesty: True Heroes of the Avian World,” at the Lynnwood Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10. No reservations are required, but show up early as Sidles’s lectures typically draw a full house.

“Connie is very knowledgeable and engaging as a speaker, so we’ve invited her to give quite a few programs on birds,” said Julia McConnell, librarian at the Lynnwood Library. Past topics include crows, hummingbirds and owls.

Pigeons (also known as “rock pigeons”) were brought from Europe to North America in the 17th century. Today, in agricultural areas they are often considered crop-damaging pests, and in urban places they are commonly condemned as messy creatures that poop prolifically on sidewalks and cars.

But Sidles wants people to know that pigeons possess many positive qualities as well. Scientific research demonstrates that they’re more cognitively skilled than commonly thought. They also possess exceptional flying skills combined with a sharp sense of direction. In fact, humans have capitalized on these traits for centuries, using the birds as carrier pigeons to send and receive information across difficult terrain. Also known as messenger or homing pigeons, they ferried crucial communications between commanders and troops during World War I and II in Europe.

“I hope people will come away from the presentation with a new appreciation for these very common birds that we tend to dismiss as a messy and stupid pest,” Sidles said.