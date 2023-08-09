Pilot performance of ‘Shapeshifters’ coming to Black Box Theater Aug. 11-13

Ballyhoo Theater will be unveiling a new musical, Shapeshifters, during pilot performances on Aug. 11-13 at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theater. >Shapeshifters, written by Truth Future Bachman (they/them), is a music-theatre multiverse dedicated to diverse superheroes designed to allow participants to provide input and creative inspiration. Using the lens of superhero science fiction, Shapeshifters encourages young queer and trans participants, and their allies, to consider what “others” them as their superpower.

The show is still being workshopped following a presentation at Joe’s Pub in NYC. The actor-driven production at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theater is part of the pilot development process and will be featured during the making of a short documentary about the show’s growth. Producers boast that a fantastic techno-inspired score is unlike anything attendees have heard before and the show is equal parts entertainment, education, and empowerment.

Seating is first-come first-serve, but tickets can be purchased here in advance. Afternoon shows from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and evening shows will run from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Black Box Theater is located at 20310 68th Ave. W. on the Edmonds College campus.