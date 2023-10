Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, located at 6210 200th St. S.W., is hosting a costume party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 28. The pirate-themed party is for adults ages 21 and over.

DJ Prototype is the evening’s music mixer. The entry fee is $25, which includes one drink ticket and a pair of rental skates for the night.