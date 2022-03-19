Plan ahead for SR 104, Interstate 5 closures next week due to Sound Transit work

Drivers should plan ahead for several overnight lane and ramp closures on State Route 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension:

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Monday, March 21 through the morning of Thursday, March 24. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed during that time.

The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, March 22 through the morning of Friday, March 25.

Two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24 to 5 a.m. Friday, March 25. This nightly closure will resume Sunday, March 27 and continue through the morning of Friday, April 1.