Plan on full closure of 46th Ave W near Lynnwood Transit Center starting Aug. 18

Starting Friday, Aug. 18, Sound Transit’s contractor will be performing road work on 46th Avenue West by the Lynnwood Transit Center. This work, part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension, will require the full closure of 46th Avenue West and the HOV ramp around the clock for two weeks, through Friday, Sept. 1.
Detours will be provided (see map).
